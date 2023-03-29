Rodriguez was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to March 27, by the Angels on Wednesday with a surgically-repaired right shoulder.
Rodriguez is finally facing hitters again after having shoulder surgery late in 2021, but he still needs time to ramp things back up. It doesn't figure to be too long before the right-hander is ready for a rehab assignment.
