Rodriguez (shoulder) is expected to return from the injured list when first eligible May 16 after testing came back clean Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Any injury is a particular worry for the young righty, who threw just 9.1 innings from 2018 through 2020 due to back issues and the canceled 2020 minor-league season. This particular issue doesn't appear to be a major one, however, and has given the Angels the opportunity to limit his workload. He's looked quite good despite jumping from High-A to the big leagues this season, as his 26.2 percent strikeout rate and 67.6 percent groundball rate have helped him to a 2.30 ERA in 15.2 innings of relief.