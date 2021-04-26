Rodriguez (1-0) took the win against Houston on Sunday, pitching a scoreless inning in relief. He allowed one walk and struck out two.

The rookie came on in the seventh frame after starter Dylan Bundy allowed a two-run home run to Yuli Gurriel that tied the score. Rodriguez wasn't flawless -- only 12 of his 24 pitches went for strikes, and he allowed two baserunners on a walk and hit-by-pitch -- but he closed out the inning without allowing any additional runs. Shohei Ohtani put the Angels back ahead with a solo homer in the eighth, giving Rodriguez his first victory as a major leaguer. The right-hander has a good chance of moving into a starting role at some point in his career, but for now he is holding his own as a member of the bullpen, registering a 3.18 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB across 11.1 innings.