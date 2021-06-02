Rodriguez (shoulder) showed increased velocity in a minor-league rehab appearance Monday and could return to the big club this weekend, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The outing with Triple-A Salt Lake was Rodriguez's second as he rehabs from a shoulder injury. Angels manager Joe Maddon indicated that the appearance went well while suggesting that Rodriguez is on the verge of a return. "His velocity was up, breaking ball felt very good and he felt upbeat and positive after he was done," Maddon said. "So we're looking to get him back relatively quick. He's on the verge of getting back up here."