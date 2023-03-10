Angels head athletic trainer Mike Frostad indicated Friday that Rodriguez is still having some issues with his surgically-repaired shoulder, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

"We sort of listen to Chris and how he's telling us he's feeling every day," said Frostad. "He has great days and there's some days where it's not as great." Rodriguez is continuing to throw on the side in camp, but there's no timetable for when he might begin appearing in games. The 24-year-old right-hander hasn't thrown a pitch at any level since August 2021.