Rodriguez (shoulder) is not on the schedule to throw live batting practice this week in Angels camp, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Rodriguez is said to be rounding the corner in his recovery from November 2021 shoulder surgery, but he's obviously at least a little behind the other pitchers who are contending for the Angels' projected six-man starting rotation. The 24-year-old right-hander missed all of 2022 and likely won't be an option at the outset of the 2023 campaign given that the Halos figure to continue easing him along this spring.