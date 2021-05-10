Rodriguez (shoulder) is doing gym work but has yet to resume throwing, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Rodriguez landed on the injured list Thursday with right shoulder soreness and was originally reported to be in line for a minimum-length stay. The Angels have yet to rule that out, but he'll have to advance to throwing soon if that's to happen.
