Rodriguez (2-0) pitched 3.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one to earn the win in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Texas.

The righty has impressed out of Los Angeles' bullpen early in 2021, pitching to a 2.45 ERA in 14.2 innings. Rodriguez figures to start games at some point, be it this season or farther down the line, but for now he remains a relief weapon capable of getting through multiple innings per appearance. The 22-year-old has kept the ball in the park thus far in 2021 and may develop into a viable fantasy asset if he continues to do so.