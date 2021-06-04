Rodriguez (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Rodriguez displayed increased velocity during a minor-league rehab appearance Monday and will now return to the major-league bullpen after he missed nearly a month with right shoulder irritation. The right-hander made eight relief appearances prior to his absence and posted a 2.30 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 15.2 innings. Catcher Anthony Bemboom was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding move.
