Rodriguez (shoulder) has been throwing, but his progression has gone slowly, and he may not return this season, per MLB.com.

Rodriguez had been throwing in May but suffered a setback that shut him down for a few weeks. The right-hander has since resumed throwing, but Angels head athletic trainer Mike Frostad recently indicated that Rodriguez's progression has been taking longer than hoped. There's still a possibility that the 24-year-old could return by the end of the season, but that scenario is becoming increasingly less likely.