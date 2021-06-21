Rodriguez was optioned to Double-A Rocket City on Sunday.
Rodriguez has never played a game at the Double-A level, as he topped out at High-A in 2019 before joining the active roster at the start of this season. The young righty's 3.66 ERA in 19.2 innings of relief this season remains strong, but he's struggled since returning from a shoulder injury in early June, allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits over four innings of work. He'll get some time to sort things out in the minors but could certainly be back in the big-league bullpen sometime this season.
