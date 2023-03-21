Rodriguez (shoulder) will throw live batting practice Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
This is a major step in Rodriguez's rehab from shoulder surgery, as it will represent his first time throwing to live hitters since August of 2021. The right-hander has been tossing bullpen sessions this spring, but his overall recovery from the shoulder issue has been very slow. If Tuesday's session goes well, Rodriguez could throw a sim game or even make an appearance in an exhibition game soon thereafter, but it's likely he'll open the campaign on the injured list.
