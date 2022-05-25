Rodriguez (shoulder) recently experienced a setback in his recovery and has been shut down from throwing, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

It's unclear exactly how far Rodriguez was into his throwing program, but he's now been shut down. The 23-year-old began the season on the 60-day injured list while recovery from capsule repair surgery in November, and the setback could jeopardize any chance of seeing game action in 2022.