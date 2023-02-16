Rodriguez (shoulder) acknowledged Thursday that he is still in recovery mode, per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.

"We're getting there," said Rodriguez. "You know, there's still a process to this. So I'll leave that to the higher ups but right now we're feeling really good and everybody's really happy with where we're at." The 24-year-old right-hander did not pitch at any level in 2022 following November 2021 surgery to repair the capsule in his throwing shoulder, and it sounds like he will not be available at the beginning of the 2023 campaign.