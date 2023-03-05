Rodriguez hasn't yet thrown to live hitters this spring, though Angels manager Phil Nevin hasn't ruled him out for Opening Day, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Rodriguez last saw big-league action in 2021. He underwent shoulder surgery in November of that year and missed all of last season after suffering a setback while working through a throwing program. Nevin indicated that Rodriguez could see Cactus League action in "the middle of spring," and the right-hander tossed a bullpen session Friday, so he's behind the Angels' other pitchers but still in the mix for the Opening Day roster. If he does make the team, it's uncertain if it would be as a reliever or as a starter.