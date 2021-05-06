Manager Joe Maddon said after Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Rays that Rodriguez was removed from the contest early due to right shoulder irritation, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

After needing just six pitches to complete a clean sixth inning, Rodriguez was slated to return to the mound for the seventh, but Maddon opted to pull the right-hander early after his shoulder began barking. The skipper indicated Rodriguez will be re-evaluated Thursday before the Angels determine his next steps. The 22-year-old has been solid in a setup role this season, posting a 2.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB in 15.2 innings while scooping up two wins and two holds.