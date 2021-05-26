Rodriguez (shoulder) completed a bullpen session Tuesday and could be activated from the injured list by the end of the week, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 23-year-old has thrown three bullpen sessions over the past week and appears to be in the final stages of his rehab before returning from the injured list. Rodriguez has a 2.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB through 15.2 innings this season, but he's been on the shelf since May 6 with right shoulder irritation.