Rodriguez (shoulder) threw a 20-pitch live batting practice session Tuesday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

It was the right-hander's first time facing hitters since August of 2021, as he wound up having right shoulder surgery that November and has faced a long rehab process. Rodriguez was one of the Angels' better young arms prior to the operation, but it remains to be seen how the 24-year-old's stuff will bounce back. He'll begin the season on the injured list and it's unclear when he might be game-ready.

