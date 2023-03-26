Rodriguez (shoulder) threw 30 pitches in a live batting practice session Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
This was Rodriguez's second such session this week, as he threw 20 pitches in live batting practice Tuesday. Angels manager Phil Nevin said that Rodriguez will throw another live batting practice before potentially getting into a minor-league contest or tossing a simulated game. The right-hander is still working his way back from the shoulder surgery he underwent in late 2021 and is expected to open the season on the injured list.
More News
-
Angels' Chris Rodriguez: Throws live batting practice•
-
Angels' Chris Rodriguez: Set to face hitters Tuesday•
-
Angels' Chris Rodriguez: No timetable for return•
-
Angels' Chris Rodriguez: Still working way back•
-
Angels' Chris Rodriguez: Not ready to throw live BP•
-
Angels' Chris Rodriguez: Still recovering with shoulder•