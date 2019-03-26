The Giants traded Stratton to the Angels on Tuesday in exchange for pitcher Williams Jerez.

Stratton wasn't on track to crack San Francisco's season-opening rotation and had no minor-league options remaining, prompting the Giants to ship him to another club in major need of starting depth. The Angels have seemingly settled on Jaime Barria and Felix Pena as their back-end rotation members to begin the campaign, but with all of Andrew Heaney (elbow), Nick Tropeano (shoulder) and JC Ramirez (elbow) ticketed for the injured list, Stratton could be the next man up if another starter is needed. Expect Stratton to work in long relief initially.