Stratton allowed two runs on five hits with five strikeouts and four walks across 4.2 innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Saturday.

The 28-year-old couldn't quite get the final out in order to put himself in line for the win. Owners would like to see him cut down on the walks, but all things considered though, he looked better Saturday than he did in his first two starts. Stratton is 0-1 with a 5.54 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and seven strikeouts in 13.0 innings this season. His next scheduled start is against the Mariners at home on Thursday.