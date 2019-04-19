Stratton was rocked in a no-decision against the Mariners on Thursday, giving up six earned runs on seven hits over five innings, striking out four and walking three as the Angels fell 11-10.

The right-hander didn't have it in this contest, as he yielded four of his six runs in the second inning, three of which came on a three-run blast by Ryon Healey, before he was eventually chased from the contest after throwing 97 pitches. Stratton has been hit hard over his first four starts of the season, as he's given up 14 earned runs in 18 innings to leave him with a 7.00 ERA and a 2.00 WHIP.