Angels' Chris Stratton: Moves into starting rotation
Stratton will begin the season as the Angels' fifth starter, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Stratton was traded from the Giants to the Angels earlier Tuesday and figured to be a depth option for the rotation, but the team instead sent Jaime Barria to the minors so Stratton could serve as a starter. The 28-year-old started 26 games for the Giants in 2018 and had a 5.09 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 112:54 K:BB over 145 innings. Stratton seems likely to remain in the rotation until Andrew Heaney (elbow) or Nick Tropeano (shoulder) are able to return to action.
More News
-
Angels' Chris Stratton: Dealt to Angels•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Bounces back Monday•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Gets to start Cactus League opener•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Allows two earned in no-decision•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Takes loss vs. San Diego•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Completes shutout versus Rockies•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Paddack looks like first must-add player
Padres pitching prospect Chris Paddack has shot up draft boards in recent weeks. Here's why...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers and breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Podcast League draft; over/unders
Heading into North American opening day on Thursday, we break down our Podcast League draft,...
-
Podcast League draft (H2H points)
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew invited some loyal listeners to take part in a draft that's...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...