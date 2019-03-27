Stratton will begin the season as the Angels' fifth starter, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Stratton was traded from the Giants to the Angels earlier Tuesday and figured to be a depth option for the rotation, but the team instead sent Jaime Barria to the minors so Stratton could serve as a starter. The 28-year-old started 26 games for the Giants in 2018 and had a 5.09 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 112:54 K:BB over 145 innings. Stratton seems likely to remain in the rotation until Andrew Heaney (elbow) or Nick Tropeano (shoulder) are able to return to action.