Stratton (0-2) took the loss in Tuesday's 7-5 defeat at the hands of the Yankees, giving up four runs on nine hits and a walk over five innings while striking out six.

Luke Voit and Mike Ford aren't the usual Yankees sluggers that come to mind, but both of them took Stratton deep Tuesday. The right-hander now carries a woeful 7.04 ERA and 17:14 K:BB through 23 innings, making him a risky play in his next outing Sunday in Kansas City.