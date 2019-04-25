Angels' Chris Stratton: Rotation spot on thin ice
Manager Brad Ausmus wouldn't commit to Stratton making his next turn through the rotation after the right-hander took the loss in his start Tuesday against the Yankees, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. "As of right now, yeah, we haven't even discussed that," Ausmus said, when asked to comment on the Angels' plans for Stratton.
Stratton struck out a season-high six batters Tuesday, but that was about the only positive takeaway on a night he yielded four runs on nine hits -- including two home runs -- and a walk over five frames. He's failed to push past five innings in any of his five starts this season and is sitting on a 7.04 ERA and 2.00 WHIP, numbers that have Ausmus reconsidering Stratton's spot in the rotation. It hasn't helped Stratton's cause that the Angels have found success while using Jaime Barria and Felix Pena as primary pitchers behind one-inning openers in games Sunday and Wednesday, respectively. The rotation will become more crowded this weekend when Tyler Skaggs (ankle) makes his return from the injured list, so it wouldn't be surprise if Stratton is shifted to the bullpen to ease the logjam.
