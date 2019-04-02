Angels' Chris Stratton: Roughed up by Mariners
Stratton (0-1) got the loss against Seattle on Monday, giving up four earned runs on seven hits over 4.1 innings, striking out one and walking two as the Angels fell 6-3.
It was not a banner team debut for the right-hander, who was knocked around by a hot-hitting Mariners club before being chased from the contest after throwing 82 pitches. He should have a rotation spot with Andrew Heaney (elbow) and Nick Tropeano (shoulder) on the injured list, but given the 5.09 ERA he posted for the Giants last season and his rocky start Monday, a return from one of those players seems likely to result in Stratton relinquishing that spot.
