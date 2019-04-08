Angels' Chris Stratton: Shaky in no-decision
Stratton allowed two runs on four hits and four walks in four innings during Sunday's 7-2 win over Texas. He struck out one batter and did not factor into the decision.
Stratton needed 85 pitches to get through four innings and just 47 were for strikes. He served up a two-run shot to Joey Gallo in the second frame but he and the Angels' bullpen blanked Texas the rest of the way. The 28-year-old righty has yielded six runs while walking six and striking out just two batters in 8.1 innings. He'll look for his first win against the Cubs on Saturday.
More News
-
Angels' Chris Stratton: Roughed up by Mariners•
-
Angels' Chris Stratton: Moves into starting rotation•
-
Angels' Chris Stratton: Dealt to Angels•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Bounces back Monday•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Gets to start Cactus League opener•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Allows two earned in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...