Stratton allowed two runs on four hits and four walks in four innings during Sunday's 7-2 win over Texas. He struck out one batter and did not factor into the decision.

Stratton needed 85 pitches to get through four innings and just 47 were for strikes. He served up a two-run shot to Joey Gallo in the second frame but he and the Angels' bullpen blanked Texas the rest of the way. The 28-year-old righty has yielded six runs while walking six and striking out just two batters in 8.1 innings. He'll look for his first win against the Cubs on Saturday.