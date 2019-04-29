Stratton was moved to the bullpen ahead of the Angels' series with the Royals over the weekend, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

After posting a 7.04 ERA and 2.00 WHIP through his first five starts of 2019, Stratton lost his rotation spot when Tyler Skaggs (ankle) was reinstated from the injured list. Stratton's first foray into relief work wasn't overly promising, as he mopped up for 2.1 innings in Saturday's loss and was charged with two runs on four hits and a walk. He'll likely continue to work mainly in low-leverage situations out of the bullpen.