Angels' Chris Stratton: Shifts to bullpen
Stratton was moved to the bullpen ahead of the Angels' series with the Royals over the weekend, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
After posting a 7.04 ERA and 2.00 WHIP through his first five starts of 2019, Stratton lost his rotation spot when Tyler Skaggs (ankle) was reinstated from the injured list. Stratton's first foray into relief work wasn't overly promising, as he mopped up for 2.1 innings in Saturday's loss and was charged with two runs on four hits and a walk. He'll likely continue to work mainly in low-leverage situations out of the bullpen.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Chavis, Kieboom look worthy
A weekend of action whipped up lots to break down, starting with rookies Michael Chavis and...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...