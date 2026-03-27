Taylor signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Friday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Taylor was with the Angels for spring training but was unsuccessful in making the team's Opening Day roster. He initially opted out of his contract March 20, but the veteran outfielder will return to the organization and likely play for Triple-A Salt Lake. Taylor appeared in 58 regular-season games between the Angels and Dodgers in 2025 and would be in line for a major-league call-up if the Angels require additional depth in the outfield.