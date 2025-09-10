Taylor went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in a 12-2 win over the Twins on Tuesday

The veteran utility man racked up a season-high four RBI in only his second multi-RBI effort of the year. Despite Tuesday's outburst, Taylor should remain well off the majority of fantasy radars as 2025 inches toward an end. On the campaign, he's slashing a woeful .198/277/.341 with two homers, 10 RBI, 15 runs scored and two stolen bases through 101 trips to the plate.