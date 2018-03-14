Young is listed as an available reserve Wednesday for the Angels' Cactus League game against the Indians.

Young participated in an intrasquad scrimmage with the Angels a day earlier and with his right calf injury apparently presenting no issues, it looks like he could receive his first Cactus League action Wednesday. According to Maria Guardado of MLB.com, the Angels expect Young to be ready for Opening Day, but the veteran will first need to prove his health by playing multiple games in the field and picking up several at-bats to make up for the time he has missed this spring.