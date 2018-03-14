Angels' Chris Young: Available in reserve role Wednesday
Young is listed as an available reserve Wednesday for the Angels' Cactus League game against the Indians.
Young participated in an intrasquad scrimmage with the Angels a day earlier and with his right calf injury apparently presenting no issues, it looks like he could receive his first Cactus League action Wednesday. According to Maria Guardado of MLB.com, the Angels expect Young to be ready for Opening Day, but the veteran will first need to prove his health by playing multiple games in the field and picking up several at-bats to make up for the time he has missed this spring.
More News
-
Angels' Chris Young: Getting in some swings Tuesday•
-
Angels' Chris Young: Suffers calf injury•
-
Angels' Chris Young: Inks one-year deal with Angels•
-
Red Sox's Chris Young: Late addition to ALDS roster•
-
Red Sox's Chris Young: Notches single, double, triple•
-
Red Sox's Chris Young: Added to Saturday's lineup•
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...