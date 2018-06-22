Young (hamstring) was not placed on the disabled list following his injury Tuesday, but he remained out of the starting lineup Thursday against the Blue Jays.

Young should still be considered day-to-day, but Kole Calhoun's recent surge should keep the veteran in a backup role once he is cleared for action. The 34-year-old was heating up prior to tweaking his hamstring, going 6-for-20 with three home runs over his previous six games, but his .184/.277/.378 overall line leaves much to desired without guaranteed playing time.