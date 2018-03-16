Angels' Chris Young: Draws start Thursday
Young (calf) is batting second and starting in right field during Thursday's Cactus League game against the White Sox.
Young is set to make his return to the lineup after missing the start of spring camp with a calf strain. Barring any setbacks, the veteran should occupy a reserve role in the outfield for the Angels on Opening Day.
