Angels' Chris Young: Getting in some swings Tuesday
Young (calf) was scheduled to hit in the Angels' intrasquad game Tuesday, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
While Young's activity amounts to a positive step in his recovery, the controlled nature of the scrimmage shouldn't be taken as evidence that his strained right calf is in the rear-view mirror. Young will likely need to prove he's healthy by manning the outfield for multiple Cactus League games, but even that might not be enough for him to avoid a short trip to the disabled list to begin the season. Young has been sidelined with the injury since shortly after he arrived at camp in late February.
