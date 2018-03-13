Play

Young (calf) was scheduled to hit in the Angels' intrasquad game Tuesday, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

While Young's activity amounts to a positive step in his recovery, the controlled nature of the scrimmage shouldn't be taken as evidence that his strained right calf is in the rear-view mirror. Young will likely need to prove he's healthy by manning the outfield for multiple Cactus League games, but even that might not be enough for him to avoid a short trip to the disabled list to begin the season. Young has been sidelined with the injury since shortly after he arrived at camp in late February.

