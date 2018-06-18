Young went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Sunday against the Athletics.

Young took right-hander Daniel Mengden deep in the third inning for his fifth home run of the season. It was his second homer in as many days, and third in his past four starts. He has gotten more playing time thanks to the absence of Kole Calhoun, but has largely struggled at the dish this season, hitting just .181/.278/.383 in 94 at-bats.

