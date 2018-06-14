Angels' Chris Young: Homers in start
Young fell a double short of the cycle Wednesday, going 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and three runs score in an 8-6 loss to Seattle.
Young got the start in right field against a left-handed starter and delivered his best offensive showing in an otherwise disappointing 2018 campaign. Jabari Blash started the Halos' previous two games in right field, and while a platoon situation appears to have developed, Young's strong showing could earn the veteran a longer look until Kole Calhoun -- who began a rehab assignment Wednesday -- returns from an oblique injury.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.