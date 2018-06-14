Young fell a double short of the cycle Wednesday, going 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and three runs score in an 8-6 loss to Seattle.

Young got the start in right field against a left-handed starter and delivered his best offensive showing in an otherwise disappointing 2018 campaign. Jabari Blash started the Halos' previous two games in right field, and while a platoon situation appears to have developed, Young's strong showing could earn the veteran a longer look until Kole Calhoun -- who began a rehab assignment Wednesday -- returns from an oblique injury.