Young started in left field and went 1-for-3 with his second home run of the season in Sunday's win over the Mariners.

The veteran outfielder started in place of Justin Upton -- who served as the team's designated hitter Sunday -- but it is important to note that a struggling Kole Calhoun was benched for a second straight game even with a right-handed starter on the mound. This may have been manager Mike Scioscia giving his struggling starter a mental break prior to Monday's off day, but Young or the recently-recalled Jabari Blash would stand to gain the most playing time if this is indeed a benching.