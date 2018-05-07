Angels' Chris Young: Homers in start
Young started in left field and went 1-for-3 with his second home run of the season in Sunday's win over the Mariners.
The veteran outfielder started in place of Justin Upton -- who served as the team's designated hitter Sunday -- but it is important to note that a struggling Kole Calhoun was benched for a second straight game even with a right-handed starter on the mound. This may have been manager Mike Scioscia giving his struggling starter a mental break prior to Monday's off day, but Young or the recently-recalled Jabari Blash would stand to gain the most playing time if this is indeed a benching.
More News
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...