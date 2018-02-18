Young signed a one-year deal worth $2 million with the Angels on Sunday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Young served as a backup outfielder for the Red Sox last season. He played in 90 games and hit .235 with a .709 OPS. The 34-year-old figures to have a similar role with his new club, as the Angels have a sound outfield containing Justin Upton, Mike Trout, and Kole Calhoun.