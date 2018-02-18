Angels' Chris Young: Inks one-year deal with Angels
Young signed a one-year deal worth $2 million with the Angels on Sunday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Young served as a backup outfielder for the Red Sox last season. He played in 90 games and hit .235 with a .709 OPS. The 34-year-old figures to have a similar role with his new club, as the Angels have a sound outfield containing Justin Upton, Mike Trout, and Kole Calhoun.
More News
-
Red Sox's Chris Young: Late addition to ALDS roster•
-
Red Sox's Chris Young: Notches single, double, triple•
-
Red Sox's Chris Young: Added to Saturday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Chris Young: Platoon role fading•
-
Red Sox's Chris Young: Draws third straight start•
-
Red Sox's Chris Young: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...
-
Podcast: Wait on catcher?
Reviewing average draft position and offering different catcher strategies in our first position...
-
12-team AL-only Auction
League-specific auctions become really interesting with all of the unsigned free agents remaining....