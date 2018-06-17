Young went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's loss to the Athletics.

Young connected on a Sean Manaea fastball in the fifth inning to put the Angels up 3-1, but the A's would answer with a four-run sixth inning to ultimately take home the victory. The veteran outfielder has now started three straight games in the outfield, going 4-for-11 with a pair of homers over those appearances, but he figures to head back to a reserve role once Kohl Calhoun (oblique) returns from the shelf.

