Young replaced the injured Justin Upton (forearm) against the Yankees on Saturday, going 0-for-1 with a walk and a run scored in the 11-4 win.

X-rays on Upton's forearm came back negative, so the Angels' starting left fielder shouldn't miss much time. If he were to be held out for any period of time, Young would likely step into the starting lineup. The 34-year-old is slashing an unsightly .151/.250/.302 in 61 plate appearances, so there wouldn't be much fantasy utility in the unlikely event Upton were to land on the DL.