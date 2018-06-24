Young (hamstring) is back in the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

This will mark Young's first appearance since Tuesday. The 34-year-old hasn't been able to get it going this year as he's struggled to hit lefties. A career .260/.358/.464 hitter against southpaws, Young has just a .190/.261/.381 slash line with the platoon matchup in his favor this season.