Angels' Chris Young: Scheduled for MRI
Young (hamstring) is set to undergo an MRI on Wednesday, Avery Yang of MLB.com reports.
Young was removed from Tuesday's 5-4 victory over Arizona after experiencing tightness in his hamstring while running out a grounder in the sixth inning. The MRI should provide more clarity regarding the extent of the setback, but even if Young avoids the disabled list, the Angels may still opt to recall another outfielder from the minor-league ranks on a short-term basis. Young had transitioned back to a reserve role Monday after Kole Calhoun was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list.
