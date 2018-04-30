Young started in right field and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Yankees.

Young has struggled with his new club, slashing .148/.207/.296 in 29 plate appearances. All three of the Angels' starting outfielders are platoon-proof, which has limited the veteran to rest days and the rare start at designated hitter against southpaws.

