Young exited Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks early with an apparent hamstring injury, Steve Dilbeck of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Young was 1-for-3 at the plate before being lifted from the contest in the eighth inning with the hamstring injury. The severity of the setback is not yet known, but that information should become available in the coming days. The Angels are off Wednesday before opening up a four-game series against the Blue Jays on Thursday.