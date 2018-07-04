Young left Tuesday's game against the Mariners with an apparent leg injury, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Young went down awkwardly in right field charging a ball off the bat of Kyle Seager, and was unable to walk off the field under his own power. The specifics and severity of the injury remain unclear, and the 34-year-old should be considered day-to-day for the time being. Kole Calhoun took over in right field for the Angels.