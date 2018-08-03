Angels' Chris Young: To miss remainder of 2018 season
Young was diagnosed with labral tears in both hips, and he underwent surgery on his right hip Friday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Young was initially thought to be dealing a left hamstring stain, but he'll require surgery on both hips following this most recent diagnosis. He slashed .168/.252/.363 with six homers and 13 RBI through 56 games with the Angels in 2018. Young figures to be ready for the beginning of spring training.
