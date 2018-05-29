Young started in right field and went 1-for-1 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's loss to the Tigers.

The veteran outfielder started his second game in a row, but this one came at the expense of a healthy Kole Calhoun, with Justin Upton (forearm) returning to action Monday. With the Angels' outfield back at full strength, Young and his .161/.277/.304 slash line will revert to a fourth-outfielder role.