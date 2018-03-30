Angels' Chris Young: Will start at DH Friday
Young is batting eighth and starting at designated hitter Friday against the A's, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Young made his season debut in Thursday's Opening Day loss to Oakland as a pinch runner for Albert Pujols, but was promptly removed to let Jefry Marte take over at first base. The 34-year-old slashed .200/.310/.280 in 116 plate appearances against left-handers for the Red Sox in 2017 as the A's will put southpaw Sean Manaea on the mound Friday.
