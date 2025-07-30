Angels' Christian Moore: Beginning rehab stint Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moore (thumb) will kick off a minor-league rehab assignment with Single-A Inland Empire on Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Moore has been on the IL since July 3 due to a sprained left thumb. He resumed baseball activities late last week and has been playing catch, fielding grounders and swinging a bat. Moore could be back with the Angels in a matter of days, though it's unclear how the Angels will manage the infield upon his return. Luis Rengifo has been starting at second base of late and hitting well, while Yoan Moncada is the starter at third base, though he's currently sidelined by a hand injury.
More News
-
Angels' Christian Moore: Progressing in recovery•
-
Angels' Christian Moore: Placed on IL with sprained thumb•
-
Angels' Christian Moore: Battling thumb issue•
-
Angels' Christian Moore: Exits early Wednesday•
-
Angels' Christian Moore: Two homers, including walk-off blast•
-
Angels' Christian Moore: Belts first career homer•