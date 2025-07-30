Moore (thumb) will kick off a minor-league rehab assignment with Single-A Inland Empire on Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Moore has been on the IL since July 3 due to a sprained left thumb. He resumed baseball activities late last week and has been playing catch, fielding grounders and swinging a bat. Moore could be back with the Angels in a matter of days, though it's unclear how the Angels will manage the infield upon his return. Luis Rengifo has been starting at second base of late and hitting well, while Yoan Moncada is the starter at third base, though he's currently sidelined by a hand injury.