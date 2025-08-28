Moore went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 20-3 loss to the Rangers.

Moore provided one of the few bright spots for the Angels in the embarrassing loss when he stroked a solo homer to center field in the fifth inning. The rookie has started at second base in three of Los Angeles' past four games after starting just once in three games before that. It's worth noting, however, that both of the Angels' past two games have been against lefty starters, while Moore has began on the bench in three of the team's most recent five matchups with a right-handed starter. He may continue to be in and out of the lineup against righties given his rough .192/.304/.269 slash line against same-handed pitching this year.